ChatGPT-5 sparks outrage for dropping beloved GPT-4o model

OpenAI admits mistake, promises to fix issues

The new interface only lets $200/month Pro users choose models, which has annoyed a lot of people. Plus, a new "router" system is causing weirdly inconsistent results.

After hearing all the complaints on social media, CEO Sam Altman admitted dropping old models without warning was a mistake.

OpenAI has since brought back limited access to GPT-4o for Plus users and promised clearer model info and better control in future updates.