Next Article
ChatGPT-5 sparks outrage for dropping beloved GPT-4o model
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT-5, but the reaction hasn't been great. The update quietly replaced the much-loved GPT-4o model, leaving users missing its creative responses.
Many feel they're now paying more for fewer features, and the sudden switch didn't help.
OpenAI admits mistake, promises to fix issues
The new interface only lets $200/month Pro users choose models, which has annoyed a lot of people. Plus, a new "router" system is causing weirdly inconsistent results.
After hearing all the complaints on social media, CEO Sam Altman admitted dropping old models without warning was a mistake.
OpenAI has since brought back limited access to GPT-4o for Plus users and promised clearer model info and better control in future updates.