Is this comet an alien probe? Harvard scientist thinks so
Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb thinks 3I/Atlas, spotted by Chile's ATLAS telescope in July 2025, might be more than just a space rock—it could be an alien probe on a reconnaissance mission.
This is only the third interstellar object we've ever seen, and its weird features have scientists everywhere talking.
Loeb's theories about the comet
Unlike regular comets with tails, 3I/Atlas glows at the front and is unusually bright.
Its path through our solar system lines up closely with Mars, Venus, and Jupiter—something that almost never happens by chance.
Loeb says this rare alignment (a "one in 20,000" shot) might even suggest it was intentionally designed.