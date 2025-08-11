Next Article
OpenAI lifts chat limits for free and paid users
OpenAI is letting everyone use its GPT-5 reasoning models more, at least for now, because so many people are logging in daily.
Both free and paid users get higher limits, but OpenAI says it'll soon share how it plans to balance this extra demand.
GPT-5 is the main model now
GPT-5 is now the main model—older versions like GPT-4o have mostly been swapped out.
Free users get a built-in version of GPT-5 Thinking, while paid users can pick their own.
After some feedback about shorter answers from GPT-5, Plus subscribers can also use GPT-4o again.
A small change you might appreciate
Now you can easily check which AI model you're using during your session—a small change that makes things clearer.
Heads up: with higher usage comes higher costs, so some free features might change down the line.