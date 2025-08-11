Next Article
Apple Watch Series 11: Launch timeline, expected features
Apple's next-gen smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 11, is dropping this September alongside the iPhone 17.
Expect new health features like blood pressure monitoring and advanced sleep tracking—think Galaxy Watch vibes, but with Apple's twist.
Plus, the upgraded S11 chip promises smoother performance and better battery life.
Design and software
The Series 11 keeps its slim look, so your old watch bands will still fit.
It runs on watchOS 26, bringing a fresh Control Center for quicker access, a handy "Workout Buddy," and a sleek "Liquid Glass" style.
All these updates are designed to make your daily experience easier while keeping that classic Apple feel.