Vivo's Vision headset is almost here: What to expect
Vivo's new mixed reality headset, the Vivo Vision, is almost here and aiming to take on Apple's Vision Pro.
First shown off in March 2025, Vivo has set up a special zone for select users to try out the device and share feedback.
The headset looks a lot like Apple's Vision Pro
The headset looks a lot like Apple's Vision Pro with its big glass visor and sturdy headband.
Early testers say it feels light and comfy—think AirPods Max but for your eyes.
While Vivo hasn't revealed full specs yet, people are praising its simple style and cool features.
With launch event prep underway, there's plenty of excitement about this fresh take on virtual and augmented reality.