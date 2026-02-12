ChatGPT ads could exploit users' personal info, warns ex-employee Technology Feb 12, 2026

Zoe Hitzig, who recently left OpenAI, is speaking out about ChatGPT's new ad tests.

She's worried that ads shown to ChatGPT Free and Go users (and not shown in accounts where the user is or is predicted to be under 18) could tap into the super-personal stuff people share with the chatbot—like medical worries or relationship struggles.

As she put it, "Advertising built on that archive creates a potential for manipulating users in ways we don't have the tools to understand, let alone prevent."