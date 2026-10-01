ChatGPT and Grok accused of removing Muslim women's hijabs

This isn't just a hijab issue: AI tools have also changed images of Sikh turbans and Catholic habits.

Experts warn this kind of tech misuse can fuel discrimination, especially when politicians and public figures are targeted.

As Eviane Leidig, the director of research and outreach at CSOH, from the Center for the Study of Organized Hate put it, "These distinctions show the gaps in community guidelines that dictate how AI chatbots can behave," and that "as platforms like X soften its enforcement of existing rules, emboldening far-right figures."