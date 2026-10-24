ChatGPT audio uploads turns voice recordings into organized notes
Technology
ChatGPT Audio Uploads is a feature that lets you upload voice recordings and turn them into organized notes.
Perfect for anyone who has important chats over lunch, on a site visit, or on a call you took while walking, it saves you from re-listening to long recordings just to catch key details like price, deadline, or commitment.
Available for ChatGPT Enterprise users
You can upload common audio formats like MP3, WAV, or AAC straight from your device.
Once processed, you'll get a transcript and summary, and you can even ask follow-up questions about the content instead of searching through everything yourself.
The best part: this is available for ChatGPT Enterprise users, and your uploaded audio is not used to train AI models.