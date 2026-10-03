ChatGPT begins rolling out lockdown mode for user data safety
ChatGPT's Lockdown mode is in the process of rolling out to everyone using ChatGPT, not just business or school accounts.
This new setting is all about keeping your data safe from sneaky prompt attacks that could steal personal information.
Now, whether you're on a free plan or a paid one, users may be able to turn it on if they want extra privacy, depending on account access.
ChatGPT lockdown limits browsing, allows uploads
When you switch on Lockdown mode in your security settings, ChatGPT basically goes into safe mode: no live web browsing, no file downloads, and it only uses cached content.
Features like viewing images from the web and deep research are turned off, too.
You can still upload files for analysis, though, so it's handy if you're dealing with sensitive stuff and want some peace of mind, even if it means losing access to real-time information.