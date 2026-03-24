ChatGPT can now remember your uploaded files across conversations
OpenAI has rolled out a new "Library" feature for ChatGPT that automatically saves your uploaded files, like PDFs, spreadsheets, and images, to a sidebar so you can quickly find and reuse them in any chat.
Announced March 23, 2026, it's live on the web now; recent files and file search are supported on iOS and Android, while the full Library is not yet available on mobile or desktop apps, but not yet available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.
File limits, referencing, and plan requirements
You can upload files up to 512MB each (per-file limit), with special limits for images (20MB) and spreadsheets (around 50MB, depending on content).
Files remain in your Library until you delete them. If you delete a file, it is removed from the account immediately and will be permanently erased from systems within 30 days.
Referencing is easy: just ask ChatGPT about "yesterday's document" or pick from recent uploads.
Generated images continue to appear in the Images tab; full Library access is included with Plus ($20/month), Pro ($200/month), or Business plans.
No more digging around for old uploads
ChatGPT's Library keeps your stuff organized and searchable across chats: no more digging around or re-uploading the same file.
This update makes working with AI smoother and a lot less hassle.