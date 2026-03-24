ChatGPT can now remember your uploaded files across conversations Technology Mar 24, 2026

OpenAI has rolled out a new "Library" feature for ChatGPT that automatically saves your uploaded files, like PDFs, spreadsheets, and images, to a sidebar so you can quickly find and reuse them in any chat.

Announced March 23, 2026, it's live on the web now; recent files and file search are supported on iOS and Android, while the full Library is not yet available on mobile or desktop apps, but not yet available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.