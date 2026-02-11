ChatGPT can now tell if you're a teen
OpenAI just rolled out a smart age prediction model for ChatGPT that spots if you're under 18, based on how you use the app and what you talk about.
If it thinks you're a teen, it automatically blocks stuff like graphic violence, risky viral challenges, sexual or violent role-play, self-harm content, and extreme body shaming.
If the system isn't sure of your age, it plays it safe and turns on all protections by default.
Adults can prove their age with a quick selfie using Persona.
This new setup builds on earlier safety rules for teens.
Parents can link their teen's account to manage data
Parents can link their teen's account by email to set blackout hours, turn off chat history, manage data, and get notified if there are self-harm concerns.
There's also a special focus on India—where most teens share devices—with an updated blueprint released today ahead of the India AI Impact Summit later this month.