ChatGPT can now think faster or slower at your command
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a handy new feature for ChatGPT: you can now pick how fast (or slow) it replies.
Announced on September 17, 2025, this update lets users switch between Light, Standard, Extended, and Heavy "thinking time" modes—so you get quicker answers or more thoughtful ones depending on your mood.
How to access the new feature
There's a catch: only Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers get these options. Pro users unlock all four speeds; Plus and Business folks get Standard and Extended; free users are left out for now.
The feature is web-only at the moment.
Also coming soon: more ways to personalize ChatGPT with custom instructions and personality tweaks—rolling out globally by the end of this week.