Zuckerberg's Meta glasses demo stumble recalls Jobs' iPhone 4 fail

Demo disaster

A look back at Jobs' demo

In 2010, Jobs introduced FaceTime on the iPhone 4. During the live demo, the video call failed in front of a global audience. Jobs' hiccup showed that even the most polished presentations can encounter real-world tech issues. However, he addressed the glitch with characteristic composure. Jobs instructed the audience to turn off Wi-Fi, allowing the demo to proceed successfully. This moment became iconic, not for failure, but as a lesson in leadership and poise under pressure during live tech presentations.