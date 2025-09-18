Zuckerberg's Meta glasses demo stumble recalls Jobs' iPhone 4 fail
What's the story
At Meta Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a trio of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. However, the live demos, including a cooking guide and a WhatsApp video call, ran into trouble. Chef Jack Mancuso's recipe demo repeated incorrect instructions, and Zuckerberg's video call with Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth failed, forcing Bosworth to join him live on stage. Wi-Fi issues were cited as the culprit, reminding tech fans of a similar moment in Apple history when Steve Jobs demoed FaceTime.
Demo disaster
A look back at Jobs' demo
In 2010, Jobs introduced FaceTime on the iPhone 4. During the live demo, the video call failed in front of a global audience. Jobs' hiccup showed that even the most polished presentations can encounter real-world tech issues. However, he addressed the glitch with characteristic composure. Jobs instructed the audience to turn off Wi-Fi, allowing the demo to proceed successfully. This moment became iconic, not for failure, but as a lesson in leadership and poise under pressure during live tech presentations.
Remember when the iphone 4 demo failed and Steve Jobs told people in the audience to turn off their wifi?— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) September 18, 2025
Tech troubles
Lessons across different eras
Zuckerberg's Meta glasses demo highlights how technology has evolved yet live presentations remain fragile. Network issues, device quirks, and unexpected glitches can derail even advanced products, showing that innovation on stage is always at the mercy of real-world conditions. Both Jobs' and Zuckerberg's demos demonstrate the human side of tech launches. Jobs' graceful handling set a standard for live presentations, while Zuckerberg's hiccups remind audiences that real-time demos are unpredictable—even with today's cutting-edge technology.