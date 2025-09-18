Next Article
US: National Academy of Sciences rebukes Trump administration's climate change denial
On [a date in] 2024, the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) released a report firmly rejecting the Trump administration's move to overturn a key 2009 finding that says greenhouse gas emissions from humans are dangerous.
The NAS made it clear: the science on climate change is even stronger now than it was back then.
NAS also rebuts government agencies' selective use of data
This isn't just about politics—these regulations help keep our air cleaner and protect us from extreme heat, wildfires, and rising sea levels.
The NAS also rebutted government agencies' selective use of data.
Experts regard this new report as a significant scientific call for sticking with evidence-based policies to safeguard public health and our future.