ChatGPT can now wake you up with a morning brief
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Pulse—a feature that delivers you a custom morning brief while you sleep.
It pulls together five to 10 reports tailored to your interests, acting like a digital assistant that gets your day started before you even wake up.
Right now, it's only available for those on the $200/month Pro plan.
It uses your Google Calendar and Gmail to personalize updates
Pulse personalizes updates using your Google Calendar and Gmail, so you get an agenda and email summaries made just for you.
It remembers past chats to make suggestions—think news recaps, travel plans, or meal ideas—and always includes links to its sources so you can check where info comes from.
Future updates may let Pulse handle more tasks automatically
OpenAI is working on letting Pulse handle more tasks automatically in the future, like booking reservations.
For now, it's all about making AI feel more helpful and personal in your daily routine.