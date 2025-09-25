Google, period tracker app Flo to pay $56 million settlement

Google will cover most of the settlement costs

Google will cover $48 million of the settlement, while Flo Health pays $8 million.

The lawsuit said users' private data was shared between late 2016 and early 2019, breaking California privacy laws.

Both companies deny doing anything wrong; Google settled before the trial began, and Flo settled shortly before the trial ended.

Meta (Facebook's parent) was also found liable by a jury in August and plans to appeal; earlier, analytics firm Flurry settled out for $3.5 million.