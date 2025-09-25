Study reveals new causes of heart attacks in younger women

Many of these heart attacks came from less typical causes, such as stress-related triggers. SCAD—a sudden tear in the artery wall—is nearly six times more common in women and often gets mistaken for regular blockages.

Heart attacks tied to things like anemia had the highest risk of death over five years, showing how dangerous misdiagnosis can be.

Researchers say doctors need to look beyond just blocked arteries when treating younger women—and call for more research on these unique risks so care can be more personalized.