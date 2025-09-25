Study reveals new causes of heart attacks in younger women
A new Mayo Clinic study found that over half of heart attacks in women 65 and under aren't from blocked arteries, breaking the old stereotype.
Looking at cases from 2003 to 2018, researchers saw that only 47% were due to artery-clogging plaque—the main cause for men.
SCAD is nearly 6 times more common in women
Many of these heart attacks came from less typical causes, such as stress-related triggers.
SCAD—a sudden tear in the artery wall—is nearly six times more common in women and often gets mistaken for regular blockages.
Doctors need to look beyond just blocked arteries when treating
Heart attacks tied to things like anemia had the highest risk of death over five years, showing how dangerous misdiagnosis can be.
Researchers say doctors need to look beyond just blocked arteries when treating younger women—and call for more research on these unique risks so care can be more personalized.