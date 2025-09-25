GPT-5 and Claude Opus 4.1 ace job-level exam Technology Sep 25, 2025

OpenAI just dropped a fresh benchmark called GDPval, which tests how well AI models stack up against real professionals across nine industries and 44 jobs—from engineers to nurses.

The results? GPT-5 matched or beat expert-level work 40.6% of the time, while Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.1 scored even higher at 49%, partly because it tends to make pleasing graphics, according to OpenAI.