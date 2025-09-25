Microplastics found in human bones for 1st time

Experts recommend simple steps to reduce exposure

A review of 62 studies suggests microplastics could disrupt how our bones grow and repair by reaching areas like bone marrow.

Animal and lab studies show these plastics might slow down bone growth, trigger inflammation, and even speed up cell aging.

With osteoporosis cases on the rise, experts say it's time for more research—and recommend simple steps like filtering drinking water or cutting back on plastic use to help reduce exposure.