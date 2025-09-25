Microsoft halts Israeli military's access to cloud, AI services
Microsoft has disabled its cloud and AI services for a unit of Israel's Ministry of Defense, after finding preliminary evidence supporting reports that its tech was used for mass surveillance on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
This move comes right after an August 2024 investigation revealed the Israeli military had stored Palestinian phone call data using Microsoft Azure.
Microsoft says it doesn't support mass civilian surveillance
This isn't just about one contract—Microsoft's decision spotlights big questions about how tech is used in conflict zones and where companies draw ethical lines.
The company says it doesn't support mass civilian surveillance and that this suspension only affects the specific unit involved, not all their security work with Israel.
With ongoing public and employee pushback, this marks a rare moment where a major US tech firm limits military access over human rights concerns.