NASA fixes vibration issue that could've endangered Artemis II crew
NASA has solved a tricky vibration problem that popped up during the Artemis I test flight.
Using wind tunnels, glowing pressure-sensitive paint, and supercomputer simulations, engineers figured out how to keep the next rocket—set to carry astronauts around the Moon in the upcoming mission—safe and steady.
The problem was detected on Artemis I
On Artemis I in 2022, sensors caught weird vibrations near where the solid boosters attach to the rocket's core.
To dig deeper, NASA tested scale models with special paint that lights up under changing air pressure.
High-speed cameras revealed airflow patterns that could have threatened the rocket's structure.
Supercomputers suggested adding strakes to calm things down
Supercomputers suggested adding slim six-foot "strakes" (think: aerodynamic fins) to each booster to calm things down.
Wind tunnel tests proved these strakes worked.
Boeing will now install them at Kennedy Space Center as part of Artemis II upgrades.
A big step toward future lunar exploration
This all-hands-on-deck approach means astronauts can ride safely and NASA can stick to its schedule for sending people around the Moon—a big step toward future lunar exploration.