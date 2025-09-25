Anker's new mobile theater packs 200-inch screen, Dolby Vision

The X1 Pro projects up to 300-inch and delivers immersive 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound with detachable wireless speakers and subwoofers. It weighs about 33kg but comes with wheels for easy moving (just remember it needs external power). Early Kickstarter deals start at $2,999 for the projector or $3,698 for bundles—way cheaper than future retail prices.

It's definitely 1 to watch

With advanced optics that adjust in real time to your space and lighting, plus automatic screen fitting and obstacle avoidance thanks to AI, the X1 Pro is built for big-screen fun without the hassle.

If you're after true cinema vibes wherever you go—and have the budget—it's definitely one to watch.