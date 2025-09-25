Microsoft cuts off Israel's military from its cloud services Technology Sep 25, 2025

Microsoft just cut off Israel's Unit 8200—a top military intelligence group—from its cloud and AI services.

Why? Investigations found the unit was using Microsoft's Azure to store and analyze millions of intercepted Palestinian phone calls from Gaza and the West Bank, with their system able to process up to a million calls per hour.

At least 8,000TB of this data ended up in Microsoft data centers—including some in Europe.