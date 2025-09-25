Next Article
Clarifai's new AI reasoning engine cuts costs by 40%
Technology
Clarifai just dropped a new AI reasoning engine that makes models run twice as fast while slashing costs by 40%.
It works across different models and cloud platforms, thanks to clever tech like CUDA kernels and speculative decoding.
CEO Matthew Zeiler says these upgrades help squeeze more out of today's hardware—help reduce the need for building more data centers.
The engine is already leading the pack in speed
Independent tests show this engine leads the pack in both speed and efficiency, making it perfect for heavy-duty AI tasks with lots of steps.
Clarifai's pivot from computer vision to smarter compute orchestration means they're focused on doing more with what we already have—a win for anyone who wants faster AI without the extra expense.