Clarifai's new AI reasoning engine cuts costs by 40% Technology Sep 25, 2025

Clarifai just dropped a new AI reasoning engine that makes models run twice as fast while slashing costs by 40%.

It works across different models and cloud platforms, thanks to clever tech like CUDA kernels and speculative decoding.

CEO Matthew Zeiler says these upgrades help squeeze more out of today's hardware—help reduce the need for building more data centers.