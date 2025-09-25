Hackers steal data of 8,000 kids from global nursery chain Technology Sep 25, 2025

In September 2025, hackers known as Radiant broke into the Kido nursery chain's systems and stole sensitive info on about 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain, which operates in London, the US, and India.

Most of the affected nurseries are in the London area.

The stolen data includes names, photos, addresses, and even safeguarding notes—plus details about parents and carers.

Radiant is now demanding a ransom and has gone as far as contacting some parents directly to pressure Kido.