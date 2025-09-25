Hackers steal data of 8,000 kids from global nursery chain
In September 2025, hackers known as Radiant broke into the Kido nursery chain's systems and stole sensitive info on about 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain, which operates in London, the US, and India.
Most of the affected nurseries are in the London area.
The stolen data includes names, photos, addresses, and even safeguarding notes—plus details about parents and carers.
Radiant is now demanding a ransom and has gone as far as contacting some parents directly to pressure Kido.
Hackers posted sample data on darknet site
To push their demands, Radiant posted sample data—including photos of 10 children—on a darknet site.
Cybersecurity experts have called this "an absolute new low" for targeting kids.
Authorities advise that paying ransoms just fuels more attacks like this.
Experts are urging Kido to quickly update affected families so they can take steps to protect themselves.