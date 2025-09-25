Next Article
Meta rolls out teen accounts on Facebook, Messenger globally
Technology
Meta is rolling out special "teen accounts" on Facebook and Messenger for users aged 13 to 17, aiming to make things safer online.
After first introducing these accounts on Instagram last year, and expanding them to Facebook and Messenger in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK in April, Meta is now making them available worldwide.
The move is meant to ease parents' worries about what teens see and do online.
What's different in teen accounts
These teen accounts come with stronger privacy settings by default—limiting who teens can interact with and what content shows up in their feeds.
If you're under 16, any changes to these settings need a parent's okay.
It's all part of Meta's push to help teens use social media more responsibly and keep their digital spaces safer.