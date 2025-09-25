Meta rolls out teen accounts on Facebook, Messenger globally Technology Sep 25, 2025

Meta is rolling out special "teen accounts" on Facebook and Messenger for users aged 13 to 17, aiming to make things safer online.

After first introducing these accounts on Instagram last year, and expanding them to Facebook and Messenger in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK in April, Meta is now making them available worldwide.

The move is meant to ease parents' worries about what teens see and do online.