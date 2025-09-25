US government chooses Elon Musk's Grok chatbot over ChatGPT

Grok to join other AI tools in government operations

This move is part of the GSA's "OneGov Strategy," launched in April to make tech upgrades easier and get more AI into government work.

Agencies will get access to xAI's latest models—Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast—with help from xAI engineers for implementation.

The program also features other big names like OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Anthropic, showing just how serious the government is about using next-gen AI tools.