US government chooses Elon Musk's Grok chatbot over ChatGPT
Technology
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, just landed a deal with the US General Services Administration (GSA) to roll out its Grok chatbot across federal agencies.
The contract runs through March 2027 and makes Grok available for only 42 cents per organization—a bargain compared to OpenAI's ChatGPT at $1.
Grok to join other AI tools in government operations
This move is part of the GSA's "OneGov Strategy," launched in April to make tech upgrades easier and get more AI into government work.
Agencies will get access to xAI's latest models—Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast—with help from xAI engineers for implementation.
The program also features other big names like OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Anthropic, showing just how serious the government is about using next-gen AI tools.