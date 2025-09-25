Microsoft will give free Windows 10 updates for an extra year

At first, Microsoft wanted users to set up Windows Backup (and basically use OneDrive) to access these extra updates. But after the consumer group Euroconsumers pushed back, Microsoft dropped that rule for Europe. Now you can keep your device safer without jumping through hoops or earning reward points.

What's in it for you?

This deal is only for people in the EEA—outside Europe, you'll still need backup or have to pay for extended updates.

After October 14, 2025, home users in Europe get a year of free security fixes; businesses can buy up to three years if they want more time.

Euroconsumers is also pushing for even longer protection so nobody gets left behind when support ends.