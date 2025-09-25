ISRO seeks researchers to study old Venus data
ISRO is calling on Indian researchers to dive into old Venus mission data, gearing up for its big Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) set for 2028.
The goal? To unlock new insights about Venus's surface, atmosphere, and how it interacts with solar wind.
Who can apply, what topics are covered
If you're part of a national institute, university, colleges, planetaria, or government body—and have at least four years left before retirement—you can pitch a research proposal on topics like Venus's geology, atmosphere structure, dynamics, and composition, or mineral makeup.
Submit your idea by November 15, 2025; approved projects should wrap up within three years.
Meanwhile, here's when VOM will launch
Launching March 29, 2028 on the LVM-3 rocket, VOM will reach Venus in just over three months.
This mission is all about getting a deeper look at what makes our neighboring planet tick.