AT&T's AI receptionist will help you avoid annoying spam calls
AT&T is rolling out an AI-powered digital receptionist for select customers in 2025, aiming to take the hassle out of spam calls.
The new tool automatically checks if a call is from a real person or a bot, and even figures out how urgent it is—all based on what you care about.
So, you get fewer interruptions and more control over who actually reaches you.
It can also show you live transcripts
Powered by advanced language models and fraud detection tech, the AI receptionist screens calls while letting you watch live transcripts and jump in if needed.
You can also set up a "Do Not Screen" list for friends or family so their calls always get through.
It's still being tested, but future updates might include things like booking appointments for you.
AT&T says your data stays private and will only be used to make call screening smarter—not for anything else.