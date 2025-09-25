Russian satellite carrying living things returns after month in space

Mission continues decades of animal space research

The satellite orbited Earth for a month while its cargo faced intense cosmic radiation. Scientists even tucked bacteria into rocks to test if they could survive the fiery return to Earth.

After landing on September 19, Russian officials confirmed 10 out of the 74 mice didn't make it home; the rest of the specimens are still being checked.

This mission continues decades of animal space research and helps scientists figure out how life might handle deep space—pretty useful for future astronauts heading out on long trips!