Comets C/2025 K1 ATLAS, C/2025 R2 SWAN spotted side by side

More about the 2 comets

ATLAS is an interstellar visitor discovered in May 2025. It's zooming through our solar system on a one-time trip, coming closest to the Sun on October 8 and passing Earth at 0.4 AU on November 25.

SWAN, spotted in September by SOHO's SWAN instrument, is a long-period comet with a greenish glow that will swing by Earth at its closest (0.26 AU) on October 20.