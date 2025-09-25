Databricks partners with OpenAI to boost AI app development

Databricks now has a clear edge over its competitors

This gives Databricks a real advantage over rivals like Snowflake, who are still catching up in the AI game.

The partnership builds on their existing work together—like improving ChatGPT experiences—and comes right after Databricks's huge $1 billion funding round that pushed its value to $100 billion.

For anyone interested in where big tech is heading, this is one of those moments worth watching.