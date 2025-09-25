Databricks partners with OpenAI to boost AI app development
Databricks just announced a new partnership with OpenAI, aiming to make it easier for companies to build and scale AI apps on the cloud.
By bringing OpenAI's advanced tech (including GPT-5) into its platform, Databricks is hoping to help over 20,000 enterprise customers get smarter with their data—and expects this move could bring in $100 million.
Databricks now has a clear edge over its competitors
This gives Databricks a real advantage over rivals like Snowflake, who are still catching up in the AI game.
The partnership builds on their existing work together—like improving ChatGPT experiences—and comes right after Databricks's huge $1 billion funding round that pushed its value to $100 billion.
For anyone interested in where big tech is heading, this is one of those moments worth watching.