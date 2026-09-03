ChatGPT, Claude, Grok and Google's Gemini outages, slowdowns, Perplexity unaffected
Technology
Some of the biggest AI chatbots, ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and even Google's Gemini, ran into outages or slowdowns on Thursday morning.
The issues started after 9am ET and left users unable to get responses or use certain features.
Interestingly, Perplexity users have not reported any issues.
OpenAI applied mitigation, Anthropic blamed infrastructure
OpenAI said it has "applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery," but ChatGPT still isn't fully back up.
Anthropic blamed an infrastructure issue for Claude's partial outage but said most services were running again.
Google and xAI (behind Grok) haven't commented yet.
With so many people relying on these bots for work, it's a reminder that even top tech can have off days.