ChatGPT expands Lockdown mode to free and business users
ChatGPT just rolled out its new Lockdown mode to all other plans, including Free and Business plan users, after first offering it to ChatGPT for Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers subscribers.
This feature is all about keeping your sensitive info safe, adding extra security by blocking risky actions that could lead to data leaks.
Lockdown mode limits browsing and downloads
With Lockdown mode on, you won't be able to use live web browsing or view online images, but you can still access cached stuff.
It also limits deep research tools, Agent mode, Canvas networking, and downloading files, basically shutting down routes hackers might use.
Want the extra protection? Just head to your ChatGPT settings, select Security, scroll down to the section for Advanced Security, and then turn on the switch for Lockdown Mode.