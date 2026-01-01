ChatGPT experienced network errors and slow responses for some users
On Monday (August 31), ChatGPT had a rough patch: users around the world ran into network errors and slow responses.
OpenAI initially said Plus users were particularly impacted and that Work mode was unavailable, but soon users across multiple subscription plans felt it, though not necessarily every ChatGPT user was completely unable to access the service.
OpenAI confirms partial outage no ETA
OpenAI quickly confirmed the problem, calling it a "Partial outage" due to high latency. It said it was working on a fix but didn't share when things would be fully back to normal.
Downdetector showed lots of people reporting trouble with ChatGPT during the glitch.
OpenAI APIs and Codex stayed operational
This comes just days after another ChatGPT Work-related problem on August 27.
While ChatGPT stumbled, OpenAI's APIs and Codex kept running smoothly, a reminder that even big tech tools can have off days as more people rely on them for work and study.