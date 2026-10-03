ChatGPT for Teens offers study mode and parental controls

Instead of handing out solutions, Study Mode guides you with hints and questions to boost your problem-solving skills.

There are also quizzes and visuals covering more than 70 math and science topics.

Parents can set up linked accounts to manage study times and get direct notifications in high-risk self-harm situations.

Best part? It's through the parent's own ChatGPT account under Parental Controls, where the teen's account is linked and Study Mode, Study Hours, and Quiet Hours are configured to get started.