ChatGPT for Teens offers study mode and parental controls
ChatGPT for Teens, a version of its chatbot made especially for teens. It's designed to help you learn and tackle homework without simply giving away answers.
The main highlight is Study Mode, which gives hints and questions, not the final answer, while homework reminders and parental controls are listed separately.
Parental account receives high-risk self-harm alerts
Instead of handing out solutions, Study Mode guides you with hints and questions to boost your problem-solving skills.
There are also quizzes and visuals covering more than 70 math and science topics.
Parents can set up linked accounts to manage study times and get direct notifications in high-risk self-harm situations.
Best part? It's through the parent's own ChatGPT account under Parental Controls, where the teen's account is linked and Study Mode, Study Hours, and Quiet Hours are configured to get started.