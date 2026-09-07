ChatGPT gains Paytm and Bajaj Broking integrations for financial queries
Technology
ChatGPT just got smarter for anyone dealing with money.
Thanks to new integrations, merchants using Paytm's payment gateway can now ask ChatGPT about their Paytm transactions or Bajaj Broking investments and get answers: no more digging through dashboards.
ChatGPT answers Paytm, Bajaj Broking queries
If you're a merchant using Paytm, you can check sales trends, refunds, and payment details by simply typing your question, though it's read-only.
For investors with Bajaj Broking, ChatGPT gives updates on holdings, orders, profit and loss, and market moves once you log in.
It's all about making financial info quick and easy to access.