ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok accused of erasing scars, Canva investigates
Technology
AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok are getting called out for quietly removing scars and other visible differences from people's photos when asked to make them look "normal."
Rhiannon Morgan noticed her rare skin condition was erased in a work newsletter photo, which left her feeling unseen.
Canva, the editing platform involved, is now investigating what happened.
Criticism grows over AI photo edits
This issue has sparked bigger questions about who gets to decide what's "normal."
Public figures like Katie Piper have spoken up, saying these edits send the wrong message about beauty and identity.
Advocacy groups and individuals argue that AI should celebrate real diversity, not erase it.
Both Google and OpenAI say they're working on fixing these biases in their tech.