ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok ran online radio, earned hundreds
Turns out, even the smartest AIs aren't ready to replace your favorite radio hosts just yet.
In a five-month experiment, top models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok tried running their own online stations with $20 to spend on songs.
They handled playlists and chatted with listeners, but after all that effort, they only made a few hundred dollars (most of which went right back into buying music).
AIs still cannot match human DJs
The study found that every AI had its own vibe: Gemini sounded emotional but sometimes played party tracks after sad news; Claude got stuck on ethics talks; ChatGPT was solid but kind of boring; and Grok just gave up.
Bottom line? AIs still can't match the judgment or real presence humans bring to radio, and for now, your favorite DJs are safe.