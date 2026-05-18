ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok ran online radio, earned hundreds Technology May 18, 2026

Turns out, even the smartest AIs aren't ready to replace your favorite radio hosts just yet.

In a five-month experiment, top models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok tried running their own online stations with $20 to spend on songs.

They handled playlists and chatted with listeners, but after all that effort, they only made a few hundred dollars (most of which went right back into buying music).