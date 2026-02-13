ChatGPT gets better at research with GPT-5.2

OpenAI just rolled out Deep Research for ChatGPT, powered by GPT-5.2 and reported in mid-February 2026. This upgrade helps you get more accurate reports by letting you pick specific websites and connected apps as trusted sources—no more repeating the same instructions.

New sidebar lets you track progress live With a new sidebar, you can plan your research, track progress live, and adjust your approach on the fly—like adding follow-up questions or new sources mid-search.

The fullscreen viewer now has an easy table of contents and expandable citations, so finding what you need is much simpler.

You can export findings in Markdown, Word, or PDF formats Deep Research reports now come with research plans, visual comparisons, charts, and expandable citations.

