ChatGPT gets smarter and faster with new GPT-5.3 Instant
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.3 Instant, a faster and smarter version of ChatGPT.
This update is all about giving you more accurate answers and cutting down on those weird "hallucinations"—basically, less made-up info.
In fields like medicine, law, and finance, the rate of wrong answers dropped when using web access.
User-reported mistakes fell with web access
People using the new version are spotting fewer errors too—user-reported mistakes fell with web access.
OpenAI says this is part of their push to make AI responses more trustworthy and reliable.
Natural conversations, clearer advice
ChatGPT now sounds more natural—fewer awkward refusals and less overly careful language.
It cuts down on the "cringe" pep talks for direct, helpful replies that actually answer your questions.
Advice and research are clearer and come with better context.
What's new in GPT-5.3 Instant?
GPT-5.3 Instant blends online info with its own knowledge so you get recent news in context instead of just random links.
It gets what you're asking for faster, showing relevant info up front.
The update is live for Instant users now; Thinking and Pro versions are coming soon.