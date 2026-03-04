ChatGPT gets smarter and faster with new GPT-5.3 Instant

OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.3 Instant, a faster and smarter version of ChatGPT. This update is all about giving you more accurate answers and cutting down on those weird "hallucinations"—basically, less made-up info. In fields like medicine, law, and finance, the rate of wrong answers dropped when using web access.

User-reported mistakes fell with web access People using the new version are spotting fewer errors too—user-reported mistakes fell with web access.

OpenAI says this is part of their push to make AI responses more trustworthy and reliable.

Natural conversations, clearer advice ChatGPT now sounds more natural—fewer awkward refusals and less overly careful language.

It cuts down on the "cringe" pep talks for direct, helpful replies that actually answer your questions.

Advice and research are clearer and come with better context.