ChatGPT Go launches in Indonesia, takes on Google's AI Plus
OpenAI's ChatGPT Go is now live in Indonesia, just a month after its launch in India.
For 75,000 Rupiah (about ₹399), users get more messages, image creation, and file uploads—making advanced AI tools way more accessible for students and young pros.
ChatGPT Go vs Google AI Plus
ChatGPT Go gives you 10x the usage limits of the free version, longer memory for chats, plus expanded capabilities for content creation, image generation, and handling files (such as summarizing PDFs or uploading documents).
Local pricing keeps it affordable compared to the $20 Plus plan.
Google's AI subscription also available in Indonesia
Google's AI Plus plan also launched this year in Indonesia at the same price.
It offers Gemini 2.5 Pro access, video tools, NotebookLM features, and 200GB cloud storage—with a half-off intro deal for six months—making it a strong rival as AI subscriptions heat up.