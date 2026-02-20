ChatGPT hits 100 million weekly users in India

Indian students are leading the charge—using ChatGPT for homework help, coding projects, and exam prep. To keep this momentum going, OpenAI launched "OpenAI for India" (event/date not specified in source) and is providing more than 100,000 ChatGPT Edu licenses to top schools like IIM Ahmedabad and AIIMS New Delhi.

OpenAI's plans for India

OpenAI opened a New Delhi office (date not specified) and rolled out ChatGPT Go (duration not specified in source).

Their partnership with Tata Group aims to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees (timeframe not specified in source), starting with hundreds of thousands of TCS employees.

Looking ahead, OpenAI said it would deepen engagement with the Indian government and soon announce new partnerships aimed at expanding access to AI across the country.