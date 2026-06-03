ChatGPT hits 1B monthly users in record time

OpenAI 's ChatGPT has set a new record by becoming the first app to cross one billion monthly active users (MAUs) in just three years. The milestone was achieved in May 2026, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The achievement shows how quickly artificial intelligence has gone from being a niche technology to a mainstream tool.

Rapid expansion ChatGPT's growth compared to other platforms ChatGPT's user base has grown faster than other popular platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. While TikTok took five years to reach the same milestone, Instagram took nearly eight years. The rapid adoption of ChatGPT highlights its potential in the generative AI space and its ability to capture consumer interest at an unprecedented rate.

Market rivalry Rising competition in AI app market Despite its dominance, ChatGPT isn't without competition. Anthropic's Claude app has managed to garner 56 million MAUs with an impressive 640% year-over-year growth rate. In comparison, ChatGPT's growth rate stands at a more modest 62%. The data also shows that US users who installed Claude spent 5% less time on ChatGPT after a month, indicating rising competition in the AI app market.

Advertisement