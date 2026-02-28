ChatGPT hits 900 million weekly users, 50 million paying subscribers
ChatGPT just reached 900 million weekly users—up from 800 million a few months ago—with 50 million paying subscribers.
The boost comes as more people use it for everything from learning to planning, and the platform keeps getting faster and safer.
OpenAI raises $110B at $730B pre-money valuation
OpenAI just landed $110 billion in new funding—thanks to huge investments from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank—reflecting a $730 billion pre-money valuation.
The round remains open, and more investors may still join.