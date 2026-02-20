ChatGPT is getting ads, but there's a catch

OpenAI is adding ads to ChatGPT for US adults on Free and Go plans, starting with a test run from February 9. If you're on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Education plans, you won't see any ads at all.

Ads won't show up on sensitive topics Ads will only show up below responses about non-sensitive stuff—so nothing about health, politics, or mental health will have ads attached.

OpenAI says this helps keep free access possible while covering the high costs of running ChatGPT.

Everything you need to know about ads Ads are clearly marked "Sponsored," and they'll fit your chat context or past interactions if you've turned on personalization.

You can dismiss them, check why they showed up, clear your ad history, and tweak your settings whenever you want.