ChatGPT is getting ads, but there's a catch
OpenAI is adding ads to ChatGPT for US adults on Free and Go plans, starting with a test run from February 9.
If you're on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Education plans, you won't see any ads at all.
Ads won't show up on sensitive topics
Ads will only show up below responses about non-sensitive stuff—so nothing about health, politics, or mental health will have ads attached.
OpenAI says this helps keep free access possible while covering the high costs of running ChatGPT.
Everything you need to know about ads
Ads are clearly marked "Sponsored," and they'll fit your chat context or past interactions if you've turned on personalization.
You can dismiss them, check why they showed up, clear your ad history, and tweak your settings whenever you want.
Your data stays private
Advertisers just get basic stats like views and clicks—your personal info stays private.
Sometimes you might see a single ad unit below a ChatGPT response that may feature one or more items from an advertiser.
This pilot is OpenAI's way of balancing free access with keeping chats useful and trustworthy for everyone.