ChatGPT just made finding old chats way easier

Meet the new tool for smarter chat referencing

The highlight is the PersonalContextAgentTool, which lets you ask questions that rely on things you talked about earlier—even across different chats.

When ChatGPT pulls info from an old convo, it gives you a clickable link straight to the original message, so you can check the context yourself.

This update is all about making ChatGPT feel more like your own personal knowledge base, especially if you're juggling ongoing projects or just want smoother continuity.