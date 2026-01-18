ChatGPT just made finding old chats way easier
OpenAI has dropped a new update for ChatGPT (for Plus and Pro users) that finally makes searching your chat history less of a headache.
If you've ever struggled to dig up something from a long or messy conversation, this upgrade is here to help—now it's much simpler to pull up past discussions and keep your projects moving.
Meet the new tool for smarter chat referencing
The highlight is the PersonalContextAgentTool, which lets you ask questions that rely on things you talked about earlier—even across different chats.
When ChatGPT pulls info from an old convo, it gives you a clickable link straight to the original message, so you can check the context yourself.
This update is all about making ChatGPT feel more like your own personal knowledge base, especially if you're juggling ongoing projects or just want smoother continuity.