ChatGPT launches ChatGPT library for Plus, Pro, and Business users
Technology
ChatGPT just rolled out the ChatGPT Library, a new spot where your uploaded and ChatGPT-made files (like images, docs, spreadsheets, and presentations) are stored together, except for generated images, which remain in the Images section.
It's meant to make finding and using your files way easier, but there's a catch: only Plus, Pro, or Business users can access it right now.
Library auto organizes and limits uploads
The library auto-organizes everything you upload on the ChatGPT site, so no more digging around for lost files.
There are some size limits (most files up to 512MB; spreadsheets 50MB; images 20MB), and you can view, upload, download, or delete as needed.
Free users, and folks in the EEA, Switzerland, or UK can't use this yet.