ChatGPT leaves competitors far behind with 900 million downloads
ChatGPT just hit 900 million downloads worldwide, making it the clear leader among AI chatbots.
For comparison, Google's Gemini is at 200 million, with DeepSeek at 127 million and Microsoft's Copilot at 79 million, trailing even further behind.
ChatGPT's user-friendly approach beats deep pockets of rivals
Its friendly conversation style and quick, helpful responses have made ChatGPT a daily go-to for millions.
Despite big spending from competitors—Microsoft alone put $80 billion into AI data centers this year—ChatGPT keeps winning users over with regular updates and easy usability.
It's become a key part of how people interact with tech today.